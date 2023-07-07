(WJHL) — Johnson City native Landon Knack has joined the LA Dodgers taxi squad and could get his first major-league opportunity if one of their starters requires a trip to the injured list.

The 25-year-old right-hander out of ETSU, was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft….Knack is among multiple Dodgers pitching prospects who have dominated their way through the 2023 Minor League season thus far. He went 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 57.1 innings pitched across 12 starts for Double-A Tulsa.

If Knack is activated at some point, he would become the eighth Dodgers Minor Leaguer to make his MLB debut this season.