Johnson City, TN — Just like baseball and softball last night, everyone had another game on the schedule even if they lost tonight. However, a victory crowned you Regional champion and allowed you to stay at home in the sectional on Saturday night.

Science Hill hosted Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch, and Toppers took home the District title….Indians wanting the regional. This game was scoreless at the half, but the second half was all Indians when Jerome Jarjoura on the break-away beats the goalie with this kick into the net…. Indians led 1-0

From that point, the flood gates opened….Ethan Cline passes over to Jarjoura (JAR-JU-RA) and once he gets control he unloads with the left foot to the back of the net… 2-0 Indians…

Finally, the prettiest score of the night came off the corner kick from Grayson Hammond…On the other end was Lucas Park for the header to the back of the net for the score….

Indians claim the regional championship by winning 3-nil..