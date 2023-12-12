JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Director of Athletics Dr. Richard Sander re-introduced Northeast Tennessee to its head volleyball coach.

Dr. Lindsey Devine was named leader of the Bucs’ program for the second time in her coaching career.

Devine is the all-time winningest coach in ETSU volleyball history, compiling 292 victories in 16 seasons with the Blue and Gold from 2003 through 2018.

“There are few times in the life cycle of an institution when things come full-circle,” Dr. Noland said. “When an individual who was a student has an opportunity to come back and lead a program.”

While still coaching ETSU, Devine graduated with a masters degree in sports management from the university in 2014. She later pursued a doctoral in Global Sports Leadership in 2018.

“It’s an opportunity to reengage with somebody that I have great respect for,” Dr. Sander said. “We’re really excited about all the things that she accomplished here.”

Devine led the Bucs to multiple conference championships, both in the Atlantic Sun and Southern Conference. She also guided ETSU to three NCAA Tournament bids, including the first at-large bid for a SoCon school in the league’s history.

Returning to a place of previous success in sport isn’t always easy, but Devine says she is ready to do what is required to put the program back on top.

“Grateful – some nerves for sure, but full of love,” she said of her emotions upon returning.

“In order to build this house, we’ve got to start with the foundation,” she added. “And that’s where these young ladies are. We’re kind of on ground one. We’re going to build it together. A lot of input from them, a lot of two way conversations. And I believe that we’re going to have that time this spring.”

The Bucs (6-23, 5-11 SoCon) struggled in 2023, after being picked as the Preseason SoCon favorites.