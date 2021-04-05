Desmond Oliver named ETSU men’s basketball head coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officially named Desmond Oliver as its next men’s basketball head coach Monday afternoon.

Oliver comes to ETSU from Tennessee, where he has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach. He has also served as an assistant coach at several other schools, including Charlotte, Georgia, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and Texas A&M.

A well-deserved (and overdue) opportunity for @DesmondOliver2!



Congrats Coach! And thank you for everything you've given to our program over the last six seasons. Y'all got a good one, @ETSU_MBB ✊ pic.twitter.com/e1bdySOiYk — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) April 5, 2021

This will be his first head coaching job.

Oliver replaces Jason Shay, who resigned last week after his first season as head coach.