Defensive-minded Bucs secure series sweep over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Jan. 21, 2021) – It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

Despite getting off to a slow start, the ETSU men’s basketball team locked in defensively and got clutch second-half shooting from the Brewer Brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, as the Buccaneers secured the series sweep over Western Carolina with a 59-48 win on Wednesday inside the Ramsey Center.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Bucs, who held Western Carolina 34 points below its season average, improved to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in SoCon play. Meanwhile, the streak continued as ETSU has now won 13 straight in the series, 30 of the last 31 and 14 in a row Cullowhee. The Catamounts suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 7-6, 0-4.

For the fifth time this season the Bucs held the opposition to 60 points or less, while the 48 points scored by the Catamounts marked their lowest output since scoring only 45 against Furman on Feb. 7, 2019.

ETSU held Western Carolina to 29.6 percent shooting (16-54) and to a 15.4 percent clip (4-26) from beyond the arc – both of which were season lows.

The Blue and Gold held Western Carolina to 28 first-half points – the fifth time ETSU has held an opponent to less than 30 points in opening frame this season. Overall, the Bucs are 61-3 when holding the opposition to less than 30 points in the first half since the start of the 2015-16 season.

After hitting a program-record 16 threes on Monday night, the Bucs only netted four makes from beyond the arc, along with shooting 39.3 percent overall from the field (22-56).

The Bucs were plus-5 on the glass (41-36), thanks to out-rebounding Western Carolina in the second half by 10, 26-16. ETSU only had one offensive rebound in the first half, but grabbed seven in the final 20 minutes to finish with eight second-chance points.

The Buccaneer bench outscored Western Carolina by 17, 24-7.