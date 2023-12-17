JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a matchup between two of the top scoring defenses in Division I women’s basketball, the Bucs proved to be stingier on Sunday afternoon inside Brooks Gymnasium.

ETSU held the visiting Camels to 16 first-half points, as they pulled away late for a resounding 54-39 victory.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that ended tied, 9-9. But, in the second half, Nevaeh Brown took control for the Blue and Gold.

She scored nine of the final 12 points for the home team in the second quarter, as the Bucs took a 23-16 advantage into the halftime locker room.

With the help of some hot shooting from Hampton graduate, Shy Tuelle (10 pts), and the low-post play of Christabel Ezumah (11 pts), the Camels cut the deficit to as little as four points in the third quarter.

However, a flurry of scores in the early fourth quarter from Brown, Kendall Folley and Courtney Moore sealed the game down the stretch.

Brown led the way with 18 points for ETSU, as Folley chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. But, the key was the defense that held one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams to just 3-of-16 (18.8%) from behind the arc.

“The two goals we talked about were defensive field goal percentage, a defensive rebounding percentage, and those were the two out of our five normal game goals that we got,” ETSU head coach Brenda Mock Brown explained after the game. “Excellent job by our kids. I mean, I’ve got to give them the credit. We put a good scout together, but they went out and executed it perfectly.”

“After, it kind of give us the boost,” Brown said. “It’s kind of like, ‘OK they were good defensively, but we were better.’ It’s like – OK we proved ourselves.”

Campbell shot just 33.3 percent (14-42 FG) for the entire contest, it’s second-worst performance of the season. Folley believes that the team’s performance comes from its preparation, as well as its confidence.

“All of the hard work that we’ve done and just trusting in each other to having each other’s backs,” she said. “You know, we’re a really good team and when we show up for each other, it’s really great.”

ETSU (9-3) now has an identical record through the first 12 games of each of the past two seasons. The squad will search for a tenth victory of the year inside Freedom Hall on Wednesday. Tip-off against Gardner-Webb is set for 5 p.m.