COVID-19 protocol released ahead of ETSU v. UNC Asheville basketball game Saturday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Officials released COVID-19 protocols ahead of ETSU’s non-conference game against UNC Asheville on Saturday, Dec. 18.

According to a release from ETSU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, fans 12 years and older will need to provide vaccination proof or a negative novel coronavirus test within 72 hours of entrance.

For anyone ages 4 years or older, masks will be required at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

These rules mirror protocol established across all University of North Carolina campuses, the release states.

The Bucs will take on the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. inside Kimmel Arena. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE or call 828-258-7900.

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+, and Voice of the Bucs Jay Sandos will have the radio call on WXSM-AM 640 beginning with the Atmos Energy Pregame Show at 1:30 p.m.

Visit ETSUBucs.com for more information.