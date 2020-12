JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Concerns related to COVID-19 within the ETSU men’s basketball program has led to the postponement of Tuesday night’s game against UNC Asheville.

According to a release from ETSU, the game had been scheduled to be played inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

The Bucs’ game against UVA Wise on Monday was rescheduled due to UVA Wise’s COVID-19 protocols.

ETSU says they will work with both UNCA and UVA Wise to reschedule the games.