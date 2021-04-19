Coach Desmond Oliver announces entire ETSU men’s basketball coaching staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s new men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver announced the entire coaching staff for the program Monday.

Oliver said in a release from ETSU that he is excited to begin working with the full staff.

“I’m very excited to finally have all of my staff on board,” said Oliver. “When I set out to hire this staff, I wanted to find guys that had the ability to recruit, develop and teach at the highest level. We talk about wanting our players walking into opposing team’s arenas and looking like a Power-5 team physically. I’m blessed to say we have a Power-5 coaching staff! We have experienced guys with the highest character who are connected and committed to player development on and off the court.”

Below is a breakdown provided by ETSU of the five staff members that were announced:

Patrice Days – Assistant Coach

Patrice Days joins the Bucs with 12 yeasrs of coaching experience, eight of which have been spent at Division I level programs.

Days has spent the last four seasons as an assistant under coach Cliff Ellis at Coastal Carolina University.

“Patrice is one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches in the business, and has gained experience working for some of the most well-respected coaches in the country,” Oliver said in the release. “He possesses a contagious personality that will fit well with our staff and players.”

Mark Bialkoski – Assistant Coach

Mark Bialkoski joins Oliver’s staff after being a part of the University of Maryland’s staff.

Bialkoski spent the previous six seasons with the Terrapins and served as the Director of Basketball Operations there for the last three seasons.

“Mark is an relentless competitor that does an exceptional job building strong relationships with student-athletes,” said Oliver. “He has a tremendous passion for teaching the game and will be a valuable asset to our program here at ETSU.”

Mantoris Robinson – Assistant Coach

According to the release, Mantoris Robinson has nine years of collegiate level coaching. He is a two-time Big South Conference Player of the Year.

Robinson has coached at College of Charleston, Appalachian State and Fairmont State University.

“Mantoris will be a great asset to our university, program and our coaching staff,” said Oliver. “His championship pedigree as a player and coach brings 17 years of college basketball experience to Johnson City. He has established himself as a strong recruiter, specifically in the southeast, and has a unique rapport with players to help fuel their development and experiences as student-athletes. He is not only a rising star in our profession but will bring a tireless work ethic, selfless attitude, and a team-first approach to our ETSU family.”

Lucas Campbell – Director of Basketball Operations

Lucas Campbell rejoins Oliver as the Director of Basketball Operations after spending the last four years with the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

Campbell worked as a graduate manager for Big Orange over the past two seasons.

“I’ve worked with Lucas for the last six years. Over that time he’s shown me that he’s one of those blue collar and hardworking guys,” said Oliver. “He knows what I want to do here at ETSU and he knows the standard I intend to set.”

Sunny Park – Director of Basketball Sport Performance

Sunny Park comes to ETSU after previously serving as the Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Performance at the University of Evansville. Park had served in that capacity since 2015.

“Sunny Park has a proven track record of successful basketball strength and conditioning experience, having previously worked at the collegiate, professional, and international level,” said Oliver. “He is a forward-thinking, progressive coach that relentlessly strives in the pursuit of the development of bigger, faster, and stronger athletes. His drive to continually learn and apply all things related to sport performance will enable our student-athletes to be placed in the best possible position to succeed. His passion and ability to connect with and motivate athletes will allow for the values and standards of our program’s culture to be implemented to the highest level.”

