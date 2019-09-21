Class of 2019 Inducted into ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2019) – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics honored five Buccaneer greats on Friday evening at the Carnegie Hotel as part of the 2019 ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The 2019 inductees into the Hall included football greats David Holtsclaw and Brandon Walker, men’s basketball standout Calvin Talford, women’s track and field star Michelle Gregg and baseball slugger Caleb Moore.

“The ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame celebrates five incredible Buccaneers this weekend,” said ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter. “Each of them has represented themselves, their sport, and East Tennessee State University with extraordinary excellence. Our university’s history has been written by these Buccaneers, and their numerous record-breaking accomplishments and accolades. Personally, the opportunity to notify these individuals of their Hall of Fame induction was truly an honor and privilege that I will never forget.”

Together this group of athletes represents over four decades of competition and accumulated five All-Americans, 11 team championships, 10 individual championships and 10 all-conference selections. The class highlights Buccaneers from the state of Tennessee, the region and the world.

This is the 21st class to be inducted into the ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame. Gregg is the fifth women’s track and field member and 16th track and field member to be inducted, Moore became the 13th baseball player to be inducted, Talford is the 30th men’s basketball player to inducted, and Walker and Holtsclaw are the 38th and 39th football players to be inducted. Overall, 123 members have been inducted into the ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Short biographies for each of the five inductees can be found below:

Michelle Gregg – Women’s Track and Field – 1995-98

1995 SoCon Freshman of the Year (Outdoor) … 1998 All-American selection in 800m … Finished fifth at the 1998 NCAA Indoor Championships in 800m … Finished 10th at the 1997 NCAA Championships in the 800m … Finished 16th at the 1996 NCAA Championships in the 800m … Two-time all-SoCon performer (1996 and 1997) … ETSU record holder in the 800m (2:05.18, 1997) … Two-time SoCon Indoor Champion 800m (1995 and 1996) … 1995 SoCon Champion in 1500m (outdoor) … SoCon Outdoor Champion in 800m in 1995 … SoCon Champion in 1500m in 1996 (outdoor)… Ran a leg of the DMR championship team at the 1996, 1997 and 1998 SoCon Indoor Championship … Ran a leg of the 4x400m championship team at the 1995 and 1997 SoCon Outdoor Championship … Finished seventh at the 1996 SoCon Cross Country Championship … A member of the Bucs’ 1995 SoCon Indoor Championship squad – ETSU’s only indoor SoCon title … A member of the Bucs’ 1996 SoCon Outdoor Championship squad – ETSU’s only outdoor SoCon title.

David Holtsclaw – Football – 1962-65

1964 Ohio Valley All-Conference selection at half-back … Earned All-American honors in 1964 … Led ETSU in rushing in 1962 (419 yards), 1964 (681 yards) and 1965 (338 yards) … Ranks 10th in program history in career rushing yards (1,610) … Team captain in 1965 … Recorded five touchdowns in 1964 … Recorded two touchdowns in 1963 … Recorded one touchdown in 1965 … Totaled nine kickoff returns for 217 yards and three punt returns for 48 yards in 1963 … Posted 13 kickoff returns for 257 yards and 16 punt returns for 250 yards and one touchdown in 1964 … Totaled seven kickoff returns for 202 yards and one punt return for seven yards in 1965.

Caleb Moore – Baseball – 2002-05

2004 SoCon Player of the Year … 2004 and 2005 Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger All-American … 2004 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American … .455 batting average is the fourth-highest mark in SoCon history … Drafted in the fourth round (135th overall pick) in 2005 MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins … NCAA National leader in batting average and doubles per game (0.6) in 2004 … SoCon single-season record holder in doubles (31, 2004) … Led the SoCon in batting in 2004 (.455) … Led SoCon in doubles in 2004 (31) … Led SoCon in slugging percentage in 2004 and 2005 (.752 & .705) … Led SoCon in home runs in 2005 (15) … ETSU single-season leader in batting average (.455, 2004) … ETSU single-season leader in doubles (31, 2004) … Ranks second in ETSU single-season for hits (92, 2004) … Ranks second in ETSU single-season for RBI (73, 2005) … Ranks third among ETSU career leaders in doubles (63) … Ranks third among ETSU career leaders in saves (18) … Ranks third in ETSU single-season in saves (11) … ETSU single-game record holder in doubles (4, vs. College of Charleston, 2004) … Led the team in batting average (.455), hits (92), runs scored (59) and doubles (31) in 2004 … Led the team with 15 home runs, RBI (73) and ERA (4.14) in 2005 … Led the team with three triples in 2003 … Four-time SoCon Player of the Week selection … Two-time first team All-SoCon by coaches and media as a catcher (2004-2005) … Second team All-SoCon by coaches and media as relief pitcher in 2005.

Calvin Talford – Men’s Basketball – 1988-92

Ranks fifth all-time in program history with 1,872 career points … Three-time first team all-SoCon selection … Three-time SoCon all-tournament team selection … SoCon all-freshman team in 1988-89 … Was a part of four straight SoCon Championship teams … 1992 NCAA College Basketball Slam Dunk Champion … Ranks fourth all-time in field goals made (661) … Ranks fifth all-time in field goals attempted (1,304) … Ranks sixth all-time in three-point field goals made (194) … Ranks sixth all-time in free throws made (356) … Ranks seventh all-time in three-point FG percentage (40.6) … Ranks eighth all-time in three-point field goals attempted (478) … Ranks ninth all-time in free throws attempted (449).

Brandon Walker – Football – 1996-99

1996 SoCon Freshman of the Year … 1997 SoCon All-Conference (First Team)… Three-time SoCon Freshman of the Week … Played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2001 …ETSU all-time rushing leader (4,095) … ETSU all-time rushing touchdowns leader (43) … ETSU all-time touchdowns leader (43) … ETSU’s all-time scoring leader (264) … ETSU all-time rushing attempts leader (776) … ETSU single-game leader for 100-yard rushing games (8, 1996) and career (17) … ETSU single-game rushing leader, 242 vs. Charleston Southern (1998) … ETSU single-game rushing attempt leader, 37 vs. Georgia Southern (1996) … Holds two of the top-10 single season rushing records … Holds two of the top-five single season touchdown records … Holds three of the top-five single season rushing touchdown records … Was a part of the 1996 team that reached the I-AA Playoffs.