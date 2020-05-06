Chris Jans no longer a candidate in ETSU coaching search

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 16: Head Coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies watched his team play the Grand Canyon Lopes during the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico State won 89-57. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WJHL) — New Mexico State coach Chris Jans is no longer a candidate in ETSU’s search for a new men’s basketball head coach.

A spokesperson for NMSU athletics confirmed that Jans will not be leaving NMSU for ETSU.

Jans also posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon suggesting he will return as the Aggies’ head coach next season.

News Channel 11’s sister station KTSM reports that Jans has reached an agreement with NMSU to increase his retention bonus.

On Tuesday, NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia acknowledged that ETSU was interested in hiring Jans.

This comes after Steve Forbes left ETSU last week to become the head coach of the Wake Forest men’s basketball team. Forbes endorsed his former assistant coach and now interim head coach Jason Shay as his replacement.

Forbes is also familiar with Jans as both are from Iowa and have previously worked together. He told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that he is friends with Jans and has “the utmost respect for him” as a coach and person.