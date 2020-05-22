Chad Donley named ETSU director of basketball operations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay has named Chad Donley director of basketball operations.

Donley comes ETSU following a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Daytona State College. Before that, he served one year as an assistant at Pensacola State.

This will mark Donley’s second stop at ETSU. Before his time at Daytona State and Pensacola State, he served as a graduate assistant with the Buccaneers from 2015-2017. He earned a master’s degree from ETSU in Sport Management.

Donley began his playing career at Northwest Florida State under Shay, who was an assistant coach at that time. He also played at Liberty and Morehead State.

SEE ALSO » Jason Shay brings in Turner Battle as assistant coach