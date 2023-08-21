JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs are starting to lock in their depth chart for the 2023 season following the second scrimmage of summer camp on Saturday.

Tyler Riddell will be the go-to guy at quarterback again this year, with his top wide receiver target, Will Huzzie, also returning to the team. But, senior wideout Einaj Carter will also be a force to reckon with for the Blue and Gold.

The 5-foot-8-inch speedster is entering his second season for ETSU, following a few all-conference years at Savannah State (2020-21). In ten games with the Bucs last season, he snatched 30 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding another score on the ground.

ETSU head coach George Quarles knows that Carter, a swiss army knife of sorts, will be an important part of the offense in 2023. Now, all that’s left to do is get the rock in his hands.

“He certainly brings a different element,” Quarles said Saturday. “You know, he’s fast, you know, he’s quick, brings just a different gear.”

“I think he’s huge for our offense,” he continued. “You know, we look for ways to get him the ball. You know, I think when we play, we’ll do even more of that.”

“I feel like I fit good,” Carter said. “But you know – like you said – Will (Huzzie) fits me good. You know, so when they’re on him, they got to come to me. They can’t guard both of us. So, I mean, I feel good.”

The Bucs will begin their 2023 campaign on the road, September 2 against Jacksonville State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.