Johnson City, TN — For the 20th time the ETSU Buccaneers golf team is getting ready for the NCAA Championship which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Bucs were the final team to advance out of the Las Vegas regional earlier this week when they held off perennial Big 10 power Northwestern in a playoff. The 33rd ranked Bucs could be called the “cardiac kids” because they also had to come from behind in the SoCon Championship, so counting them out would be a grave mistake.

“We’ve done this. We know we can do it. You know these guys haven’t done it. They don’t know they can do it. So they’re going to be a bit more nervous than we are. And yeah, they’re just like as a tweet while they’re tough guys, I can I can tell them what I want when I want to do it. And not everyone can handle it, but everyone on this team can handle that kind of information.”

“It’s a lot of fun. We’re all very excited. I think, especially after last year, we didn’t do too well on that. And this year, I feel like we’re way more prepared We’ve got a better team, and I think we’re ready to try and get too much play this time.”