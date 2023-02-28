JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown was named All-Southern Conference (SoCon) Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

Mock, along with three of her players, were honored at this year’s SoCon women’s basketball postseason awards Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from ETSU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Mock is in her first year at ETSU and has guided the Bucs to a 22-8 overall record. This award marks the first coach of the year win for ETSU since the late Karen Kemp won in 2008, the release said.

Mock led the Bucs to what ETSU calls “one of the most storied turnarounds in NCAA women’s basketball history.” According to the release, Coach Mock solidified the most regular season wins in school history and the second most total wins behind the 2009-10 team with 23.

Along with Mock, three players received all-conference awards this year, the release said.

Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas was selected as a first-team all-conference selection. Sophomore guard Kendall Folley was chosen for the league’s all-defensive team and was a dual selection for the all-conference second team. True freshman Journee McDaniel landed a spot on the all-freshman team.

Award winners are decided by the league head coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA), according to the release.

ETSU women’s basketball will be the No. 3 seed entering the Southern Conference tournament and will face No. 6 Samford in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.