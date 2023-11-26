CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball started strong, but faded in the middle quarters, falling to the Hurricanes in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament championship, 68-44.

The Blue and Gold had an early leads at 8-7 and 11-10, but would trail the rest of the way in the Watsco Center on Sunday.

Miami’s Shayeann Day-Wilson came off the bench and couldn’t miss – finishing 8-of-8 from the field and scoring 21 points in the victory. She also chipped in three assists and a pair of rebounds.

The Hurricanes shot 57 percent from the floor (23-40 FG) and made 9-of-16 triples as a team.

ETSU knocked down just 21 percent of their shots (12-57 FG) and 24 percent of their three-pointers (7-29 3PT).

Nevaeh Brown led the Blue and Gold with nine points, while Kendall Folley chipped in eight points and four assists.

Freshman Brecken Snotherly tallied six points off the bench, as well.

ETSU (4-2) return home on Thursday for a date with Lipscomb. Tip-off inside Brooks Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.