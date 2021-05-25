Canadian born basketball player commits to ETSU out of the IMG Academy

Johnson City, TN — Desmond Oliver has had a busy offseason, picking up numerous recruits whether that’s in the states or all the way across the globe in Eygpt.

The Johnson City squad added more diversity to the roster with Canadian Kordell Charles committing to ETSU.

The three-star forward shined at IMG Academy in Florida last season, after he missed the 2019 season with a fractured tibia.

The IMG Academy standout actually didn’t even have the Johnson City school in his top three as recently as a couple of months ago, but Oliver worked his magic for the Canadian, landing one of Florida’s best players.

Other schools interested in the forward were Illinois, USC, Marquette and Tulsa.