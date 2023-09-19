JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UNC Asheville did its damage late in the second half to down ETSU inside Summers-Taylor Stadium on Tuesday night, 2-0.

In the 76th minute, a Bulldogs corner kick found the back of Vidar Ragnarsson’s head and into the back of the net, giving the visitors a late lead. A Blue and Gold error led to a second tally for the visitors with just five seconds remaining in the match.

ETSU put up eight shots in defeat, three of them on goal, but all were turned away by Asheville keeper, Charlie Farrar.

Bucs goalkeeper Marc Kouadio made five saves on the night, as well.

ETSU (3-4-1) will play another non-conference match against UVA, before diverting to Southern Conference play at the end of the month. The Bucs will travel to the Cavalier on Tuesday, September 26 for a 7 p.m. kick-off.