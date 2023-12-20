JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2023) – The ETSU women’s basketball team won its sixth consecutive game as it defeated Gardner-Webb at Freedom Hall, 60-48, on Wednesday. With Wednesday’s victory, the Buccaneers are now 10-3 on the season.

Nevaeh Brown led the charge for the Bucs netting a career-high 25 points on a 9-for-14 effort from the field. Brown, who went 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the contest, added three rebounds and two assists as well to help fuel ETSU’s sixth win in a row. Jakhyia Davis also finished the night in double figures with 12 points to go with seven rebounds.



ETSU will have a short turnaround as it travels to take on Clemson on Friday. Tip-off for Friday’s matchup is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.