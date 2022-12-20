JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just the second time in the last 40 seasons, ETSU women’s basketball has notched eleven non-conference wins, rallying to defeat Longwood on Tuesday night, 69-52.

The last time the Lady Bucs won eleven games outside the SoCon – back in 1983-84.

Tuesday night’s win came on the back of a stellar second-half defensive performance, in which the Bucs allowed just 21 points. The Lancers shot 35.6 percent from the floor and just 23.1 percent from behind the arc.

ETSU held an early lead, but saw it slip away in the second quarter, as the visitors held a 31-30 advantage, before conceding a pair of free throws. The Bucs lead just 32-31 at the half.

A 27-point explosion in the third quarter allowed the Blue and Gold to pull away for good.

“I told the team in the locker room, well, my question was – where are you,” head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Where are we as ETSU women’s basketball? We just weren’t defending and rebounding the way we had.”

“[The coaching staff is] really devoted to what they do, which makes our job a lot easier with stepping up and bringing to the table what we need to bring,” sophomore Meleah Kirtner said.

“We just had to realize that we weren’t doing what we usually do – like rebounding and being aggressive defensively,” sophomore guard Nevaeh Brown added. “Whenever we realized that’s what we needed and we got on a roll with it – it was easy.”

Brown paced the Bucs with 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Kirtner turned in a career-best ten points and chipped in eight rebounds. Jiselle Thomas (11 pts) and Jakhyia Davis (10 pts) also finished in double figures.

ETSU (11-3) will travel to Cherokee, North Carolina for the Cherokee Invitational on Thursday. The Bucs will tip-off with Mount St. Mary’s at 7:30 p.m.