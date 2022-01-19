Bucs will need to slow down the Mercer Bears Jalen Johnson

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be back home tomorrow night when they host the Mercer Bears inside Freedom Hall and there will be at least one Bear that’s not likely to get a friendly reception.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Jalen Johnson is the second leading scorer for Mercer.. At one time Johnson was an ETSU Buccaneer for a “New York minute,” because before he played a game he left with Steve Forbes to Wake Forest…

Things apparently didn’t work out there, so he latched on at Mercer and will now face Des Oliver the coach that brought him to “Rocky Top” and that is not good for the Bucs because the last time Coach Oliver faced a former player in Drew Pember from UNC-Asheville he torched the Bucs for almost 30 points.

“My challenge to my team has been we have allowed people that play against ETSU that I’m associated with and have great games.”

” I’m thinking he bailed on us. We were going to welcome him with warm opened arms, but you can’t really help it. The guy moved on and did what was good for his career, but I’m looking at that like he bailed on us, so I’m going to make it tough for him.”

“On the scouting report, he’s not too creative off the bounce, so if we run him off the three-point line and get him out of his comfort zone, I feel like we’ll take him out of his game.”