JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU swept visiting Furman in straight sets on Saturday, securing its second conference win in as many days.

The Blue and Gold converted on their fourth set point to take the opening frame on a service error, 25-23. The home team then cruised to a pair of 25-17 victories in the second and third set to finish the match.

Freshman Brianna Cantrell led all players with 16 kills on the afternoon and added five digs. Kimani Johnson added eight kills and three blocks in the victory.

ETSU (8-6) remains perfect in SoCon play and moves to 5-0 on the season in Brooks Gymnasium.

The Bucs will begin a four-game road trip beginning Friday, September 30 at Samford.