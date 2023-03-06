JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball remained perfect in Sunday matinees on the season, cruising past Marist, 7-2.

After building an early 4-0 lead, the bats fell silent for the Bucs until the sixth inning. Ethan Plyler pulled a solo shot over the wall in left-center field to extend the lead, 6-0.

Just one inning later, Garett Wallace sliced a ball just over the 325-foot sign down the right field line for a two-run homer of his own.

The Red Foxes earned a pair of late run on a Brian Hart home run, but managed just five hits against the Bucs’ pitching staff all day.

Tommy Barth, Noah Gent and Plyler all recorded two hits, while also driving in a run.

Nathaniel Tate pitched an impressive 6.0 innings, allowing no runs on two hits, while striking out five batters.

ETSU (6-5) travels to Clemson on Tuesday for a single game against the Tigers. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.