ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — ETSU senior guard Isaiah Tisdale was named the Southern Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and earned all-tournament team honors following the Bucs' championship win Monday night.

Tisdale scored in double-digits in all three tournament games, including a 24 point performance in the championship game against Wofford. He averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and shot 68 percent from the field (13-19), 50 percent from beyond the arc (6-12), and 94 percent from the line (17-18).