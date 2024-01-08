JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just when ETSU men’s basketball thought it was safe to hit the road, following a convincing win at ECU in December – they suffered a 70-54 defeat at the hands of the Spartans in Greensboro on Saturday.

The Bucs kept the battle close for the first 30 minutes, until a 14-0 run from the home team put the contest out of reach.

The good news – the Blue and Gold will play their next game in the friendly confines of Freedom Hall on Wednesday night. It’s a place in which Brooks Savage and company have yet to lose, posting a perfect 6-0 record thus far at home.

That bad news – Western Carolina makes the trip to Johnson City. The Catamounts are tied atop the SoCon with two other teams at 2-0.

The Bucs know this week is about putting the UNCG loss behind them and focusing on the task at hand.

“Just having kind of a next play, next game mindset,” Savage said on Monday. “You better turn the page quickly and have a short memory because good teams are going to keep rolling in here and you know, no one’s feeling sorry for us. So, we’ve just got to turn the page and get ready to go Wednesday.”

“[You] play any sport, you know, you can’t dwell on any loss or any like mishap that you have in a season,” ETSU forward Jaden Seymour said. “You just got to keep moving forward.”

“We just got to look at what we did wrong, what we can fix and how to come back, bounce back and get this win on Wednesday.”

Tip-off between ETSU and Western Carolina is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.