JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU saw its defense rise to the occasion, as a pair of down the depth chart quarterbacks steadied the ship in a 41-10 victory over Wofford.

The Terriers (0-7) managed just 177 yards of offense on Saturday afternoon, including 63 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, the Blue and Gold offense dominated on the ground, as Bryson Irby toted the ball 17 times for 137 yards and a score. Zach Borisch, who took a handful of direct snaps in the contest, scored a pair of touchdowns and wracked up 59 yards.

Junior quarterback Haynes Eller got the start for ETSU and finished 5-of-11 for 37 yards. But, in the second quarter, redshirt-freshman William Riddle took over and made a splash. Riddle completed 8-of-12 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown – the first of his collegiate career.

Sheldon Arnold II continued his run of recent form, making a team-high eight tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.

ETSU (2-4, 1-2 SoCon) makes the trip to Chattanooga next Saturday for a shot at the Rail Rivalry trophy. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.