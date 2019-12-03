Bucs travel to The Citadel for conference opener on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will open conference play by traveling to Charleston to face The Citadel on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (7-1) are coming off a 67-63 road win over AR-Little Rock while the Bulldogs (3-4) are coming off a 90-47 win over Brevard.

The ETSU men are off to their best start since the 2016-2017 season, when the team went 7-1 en route to its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance. If the team gets one more win, it will be the best start since the 1990-1991 season when the Bucs started 14-1.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s game:

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Location: McAlister Field House, Charleston, S.C.

Coverage:

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Click here to watch.

The game will also be covered on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for live audio.

Click here for live stats.

What’s Next: The Bucs will travel to Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, December 7 to face North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

