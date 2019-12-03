1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Carter County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools

Bucs travel to The Citadel for conference opener on Wednesday

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will open conference play by traveling to Charleston to face The Citadel on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (7-1) are coming off a 67-63 road win over AR-Little Rock while the Bulldogs (3-4) are coming off a 90-47 win over Brevard.

The ETSU men are off to their best start since the 2016-2017 season, when the team went 7-1 en route to its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance. If the team gets one more win, it will be the best start since the 1990-1991 season when the Bucs started 14-1.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s game:

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Location: McAlister Field House, Charleston, S.C.

Coverage:

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Click here to watch.

The game will also be covered on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for live audio.

Click here for live stats.

What’s Next: The Bucs will travel to Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, December 7 to face North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE