Bucs travel to Chattanooga for rivalry rematch on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will hit the road Wednesday to face conference-rival UT Chattanooga inside McKenzie Arena.

After suffering their first home loss of the season to Mercer last week, the Bucs bounced back with a stellar 82-65 victory over UNCG on Saturday inside Freedom Hall. Tray Boyd put up a career-high 30 points in his first start of the season.

ETSU is now 19-4 overall, 8-2 in the SoCon, and tied with Furman for first place in the conference.

After defeating Chattanooga 75-64 just a couple of weekends ago, the Bucs are hoping to sweep their longtime conference rival on Wednesday.

Chattanooga is coming off a 64-61 loss at home to Western Carolina, the team’s second loss to the Catamounts this season. They are 14-9 overall, 5-5 in the SoCon, and 8-2 at home.

The Mocs are lead by Matt Ryan (14.7 ppg), David Jean-Baptiste (13.2 ppg), and Ramon Vila (11.9 ppg).

ETSU has won its last nine matchups with Chattanooga and Wednesday’s game will mark the 90th time the Bucs and Mocs have met on the court.

If ETSU wins, it will mark the Bucs’ fifth-straight season of 20 or more wins, something that hasn’t been accomplished in program history.

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: McKenzie Arena

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the Gate 1 ticket office at McKenzie Arena.

How to Watch/Listen:

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Click here for live video.

The game will also be broadcast on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM AM 640. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. Click here for live audio.

Click here for live stats.

Around the SoCon:

The Citadel at UNCG — 7 p.m.

Mercer at Furman — 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI — 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford — 8:30 p.m.

Who’s Next:

The Bucs will hit the road again this Saturday to face Mercer. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. inside Hawkins Arena.

