CHEROKEE, N.C. (Dec. 22, 2022) – ETSU women’s basketball is heading into the holidays with much to celebrate, closing its non-conference Division I schedule with a 75-62 neutral site win over Mount St. Mary’s inside Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort in Cherokee, N.C. on Thursday.

The win sets a new single-season modern era record for the program with 12 non-conference wins, the most since winning 11 in the 1983-84 season. The Southern Conference began sponsoring a women’s basketball championship that same season.

ETSU used a complete effort to surge ahead after a slow start, mixing its trademark defense and rebounding with timely scoring and strong second half shooting percentages.