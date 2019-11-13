Live Now
Bucs to host Winthrop on Thursday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will look for its third straight win Thursday night when the team hosts non-conference opponent Winthrop inside Freedom Hall. 

So far this season, the Bucs have recorded a 79-50 win over Newberry and a 92-75 road victory over UT-Martin. 

The team is still ranked No. 3 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, behind No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Saint Mary’s.

In their first two games, the Bucs shot 55% overall and 45% beyond the arc. Six players averaged more than eight points per game. The team is ranked 6th nationally in field goal percentage and 13th in three-pointers. 

Among Division I players, junior guard Patrick Good is in top 50 for total three-point field goals made.

Winthrop is coming off a 61-59 upset victory over No. 18 Saint Mary’s. The team is 2-1 overall. D.J. Burns, a 6-9 250-pound forward, has been cleared to play after transferring from Tennessee. 

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Freedom Hall, Johnson City

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets or call 423-439-3878. 

Coverage: 

Thursday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. 

Click here to watch.

The game will also be covered on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here for live stats. 

Who’s Next: The Bucs will travel to Lawrence to face No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday, November 19. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. 

