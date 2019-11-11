Bucs to honor service members, first responders during Mercer game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU will honor those who served and continue to serve during this Saturday’s home football game against Mercer.

For Heroes Day, football players will don helmets featuring the ETSU logo with the American flag making up the inside of the logo.

ETSU has also partnered with Rolling Thunder Tennessee Chapter 4 to place an empty black chair inside the stadium to honor POW/MIAs as part of the Gone But Not Forgotten” Empty Chair project.

Servicemembers and first responders can attend Saturday’s game for free.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.