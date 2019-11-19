Bucs to face No. 5 Kansas Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2019) – The ETSU men’s basketball team will face No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game, which is an opening round game of the Maui Invitational, is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

COVERAGE

Tuesday’s game will be video streamed live on ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Chris Piper on the call; CLICK HERE FOR LIVE VIDEO

“Voice of the Bucs” Jay Sandos will have the radio call on WXSM-AM 640 beginning with the Atmos Energy Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m.; CLICK HERE FOR LIVE AUDIO

Live stats will also be provided via StatBroadcast… Fans can access live stats on their computers or mobile devices by clicking here or visiting KUAthletics.com

ABOUT THE BUCS

ETSU gutted out a 61-58 win over Winthrop last Thursday night inside Freedom Hall … Bo Hodges (Nashville, Tenn.) found Tray Boyd III (Memphis, Tenn.) for the game-winning three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to break the 58-58 tie.

In a game where the Blue and Gold led for over 34 minutes, the Eagles withstood every punch until Boyd’s game-winner. Winthrop had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Micheal Anumba’s three-point shot rimmed out and the Eagles were called for a shot clock violation before getting another attempt to tie the game.

Hodges led the Bucs with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Boyd – who now has two career game-winners inside Freedom Hall – knocked down clutch second-half shots as 10 of his 13 points came in the final 20 minutes. Boyd accounted for three of the Bucs’ seven made threes.

BUCS OFF TO BEST START SINCE 1998-99

At 3-0, ETSU is off to its best start since 1998-99 when the Bucs opened 4-0 … This marks the 15th time in the 101-year history of the program, the Bucs have opened the season 3-0 – 1998-99 (4-0); 1991-92 (5-0); 1989-90 (4-0); 1978-79 (3-0); 1968-69 (4-0); 1966-67 (4-0); 1955-56 (6-0); 1954-55 (3-0); 1953-54 (4-0); 1952-53 (3-0); 1948-49 (6-0); 1945-46 (4-0); 1935-36 (4-0); 1921-22 (3-0) … The Bucs have opened the season 4-0, 10 times in program history.

BALANCED SCORING

The Bucs have had a different leading scorer in their first three games this season … Against Winthrop, junior guard Bo Hodges led the Blue and Gold with a game-high 17 points … Tray Boyd III led ETSU with 20 points in the season-opening win over Newberry, while poured in 24 points in the road win at UT-Martin on Nov. 9.

ETSU SEARCHING FOR FIRST WIN OVER BIG 12 FOE

ETSU will be searching for its first win over a current Big 12 Conference foe on Tuesday night … Overall, the Bucs are 0-11 all-time against current Big 12 teams … The last time the Blue and Gold faced a Big 12 opponent was on Dec. 8, 2007 when ETSU fell at Oklahoma State, 78-65 … ETSU is 0-3 vs. Kansas and Texas Tech, 0-2 vs. West Virginia and 0-1 vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

ETSU LOOKING FOR FIRST RANKED WIN SINCE 1991-92 SEASON

ETSU is looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 10/7 Arizona in the 1992 NCAA Tournament (March 20) … It’s been 10,106 days since that win over the Wildcats.

TRUE ROAD WINS

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, ETSU has registered 20 true road wins, which is tied for the 10th-most in Division I play.

ABOUT KANSAS

Kansas enters Tuesday’s game ranked No. 5 in the country … After falling to then-No. 4 Duke 68-66 in the season-opener, the Jayhawks have won back-to-back games over UNCG (74-62) and most-recently Monmouth (112-57) on Friday night.

Over the last 12 years, Kansas has won 203 of its 213 home games … The Jayhawks have won 23 straight home games, which is the third-longest streak nationally … After going 16-0 at home last season, Kansas has now gone undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse 20 times, including seven seasons since 2007-08.

Kansas has been ranked in the top-five 338 times overall and 132 times in the Bill Self era.

Sophomore Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike were named to the preseason all-Big 12 team … Dotson was the top-scoring freshman in the Big 12 last season and was an all-Big 12 Third Team selection a year ago … Dotson and Azubuike both received votes for the Associated Press preseason All-America team … Kansas was the only school with two players selected to the 21-player list.

Through three games, Dotson is averaging 18.7 points, while shooting 47 percent from the field, while Azubuike is posting 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.

THE SERIES VS. KANSAS

Tuesday marks the fourth all-time meeting between ETSU and Kansas … Kansas has won the prior three meetings with the most-recent being a 108-73 score on Jan. 4, 1996 … The first meeting was played on Dec. 19, 1992 when Kansas held on for an 86-83 win, while the other meeting saw the Jayhawks win 106-73 on Jan. 3, 1995 … All three times the teams met, Kansas was ranked in the top five as the Jayhawks were No. 2 in the first-ever, No. 5 in the second meeting and No. 4 in the last meeting in 1996.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bucs return home to host the Maui Mainland Regional games as ETSU faces Delaware State on Saturday at 2 p.m. … Southern Utah and Charleston Southern play in the first game at 11:30 a.m.