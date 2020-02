CLEMSON, S.C. (Feb. 25, 2020) — The ETSU baseball team had not defeated the Clemson Tigers since 1985 coming into this season. The Bucs changed that on Tuesday evening as ETSU handed Clemson its first loss of the season in the Bucs’ 5-3 win in South Carolina.

Coming into the game, Clemson had an 11-game win streak against the Bucs dating back to 1985. ETSU secured their first win over Clemson in 35 years and just fifth overall in Clemson.