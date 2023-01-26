JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 26, 2023) – A new season-high for blocks and a complete effort all-around guided ETSU women’s basketball to a third consecutive win on Thursday, as the Bucs dominated nearby rival Western Carolina with a 70-39 victory in Brooks Gym.

The Bucs had nearly every statistical advantage and used a 14-0 run to build an early lead. Ahead 18-10 at the start of the second quarter, a quick basket by Nevaeh Brown (Charlotte, N.C.) extended the lead to double-digits — a double-digit lead that lasted for good.

ETSU pulls to an even 3-3 record in conference play while sporting an eye-catching 16-6 overall record. Western Carolina falls to 8-13 overall and 1-5 in league play.