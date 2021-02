JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU men's basketball team trailed by double-digits in the middle of the second half, but the Buccaneers fought through adversity. They went ahead with 11 seconds left as junior forward Ty Brewer knocked down a triple to give his squad a one-point lead.

That joy was short-lived as Chattanooga's redshirt junior guard A.J. Caldwell connected on a three-pointer with two defenders draped all over him as that sealed 67-65 victory Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.