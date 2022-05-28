SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJHL) – ETSU navigated a tricky day out west, shooting 28-over par on Saturday, landing them in 27th place (+45) after two rounds of play in Scottsdale.

The majority of the teams struggled with the Raptor Course of Grayhawk Golf Club, as all but two groups finished the day over par.

Mats Ege remains the top Buccaneer in the individual leaderboard, sitting tied 76th after a seven-over (77) round. Ege is now +9 (149) for the tournament.

Archie Davies had the best Saturday for the Bucs, shooting a six-over, 76. He remains further down the leaderboard tied 98th at +11.

Ben Carberry (T109) and Algot Kleen (T121) shot seven-over and eight-over, respectively, on Saturday.

Top-seeded Oklahoma leads the team leaderboard at +2 (562) after shooting a scorching five-under par as a unit on Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood has taken the lead atop the individual competition at -3 (137).

ETSU will tee of from the tenth hole beginning at 3:37 p.m. EST. The Bucs will be paired with North Florida (+44) and South Florida (+47) on Sunday.