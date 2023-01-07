JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Allen Strothers grabbed the first basket of the game against Furman on a contested jump shot. However, it was the only lead the Bucs would have for the remainder of the game, as the Paladins eased past their hosts for a 70-56 win.

The Blue and Gold struggled from the floor, shooing just 33.3 percent (20-of-60) and only 14.3 percent (3-of-21) from behind the arc.

Furman came into the contest as the top scoring offense in SoCon play at 83.0 point per game. The Bucs held them to just 70 points, but the visitors shot 41.7 percent from the field and made eleven three-pointers in the win.

Marcus Foster led all scorers with 21 points and earned a double-double with his eleven rebounds. Jalen Slawson also chipped in 16 points for the Paladins.

ETSU put three players in double figures – paced by DeAnthony Tipler’s 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Haynes (13 pts) and Justice Smith (10 pts) reached the double-digit mark, as well.

The Bucs out-rebounded their opponents 42-35, but the Blue and Gold turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 22 Paladin points.

ETSU (6-11, 2-2 SoCon) will have to wait another week to snap their home losing streak. The Bucs are on the court next on Wednesday at The Citadel. Tip-off in Charleston is set for 7 p.m.