CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU hit the road in search of a second-straight win on the 2023 season, but instead, the Governors gashed the Blue and Gold for 612 yards in a 63-3 win.

Austin Peay (1-2) scored a touchdown on each of its first five possessions of the game, needing just five plays or fewer on three of those drives.

The Bucs’ lone points came at the close of the first quarter, a big gain from Tommy Winton III setup Ewan Johnson for a 25-yard field goal. Winton led ETSU in receiving on the night, grabbing three balls for 40 yards.

Baron May earned the start for the still-recovering Tyler Riddell under center. He completed 5-of-11 passes for 62 yards, while rushing six times for 16 yards. May would exit the game in the second quarter with and injury and would not return.

Illinois State transfer Tim Dorsey took over, until he was also sidelined with an injury in the third quarter. Haynes Eller played the remainder of the game at quarterback for the Bucs.

Freshman running back Torey Lambert led the Bucs on the ground, toting it 12 times for 51 yards.

Austin Peay’s offense, however, stole the show from the start. Quarterback Mike DiLiello connected on 37-of-46 passes for 441 yards and five scores. DiLiello connected with eleven different receivers in the win.

The ETSU defense was led by Stephen Scott, who posted 12 tackles, including one for a loss. Isaiah McGaha registered a sack for the Blue and Gold, as well.

ETSU (1-2) has an open week before turning to SoCon play at Samford on Saturday, September 30.