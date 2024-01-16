JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball has hit its first bit of adversity in the Brooks Savage era this month. The Blue and Gold are in the middle of a three-game SoCon losing skid more than a week ago.

The squad started conference play with a convincing win over Mercer to start the month. But since then, the team has fallen to three of the better teams in the league – UNC Greensboro, Western Carolina and Furman.

Savage would certainly rather be winning games than losing them, but said his frustration level remains relatively low.

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated because there’s not an attitude or an effort problem,” he said Monday via Zoom. “I think it’s just a little bit of execution – just a few plays here or there.”

Execution and consistently doing the little things he knows the team is capable of will be the main focuses as conference play rolls along.

“It takes a lot of effort to run in there, try to offensive rebound – and then sprint back and guard,” he said. “So, you got to find a little bit more in the tank to do both. But, that’s – those are non-negotiables for us.”

“Running back, sharing the ball and finishing possessions. Those are just kind of non-negotiables – if you can’t do those you’re not going to win.”

Savage still believes his team’s best shot against Wofford on Wednesday will be to make them earn their points in the half-court setting. Tip-off in Spartanburg, South Carolina is set for 7 p.m.