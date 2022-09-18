JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Turnovers crippled the Buccaneers on Saturday night, as ETSU head coach George Quarles fell to his former team, 27-14.

Furman intercepted the Blue and Gold on the first drive of the game, turning the error into a field goal. However, ETSU responded on the first play of its very next possession.

Tyler Riddell hit Einaj Carter for a 75-yard touchdown to put the home team quickly back in front, 7-3.

A Paladins field goal brought them to within a point, while a late touchdown from Tyler Huff to Wayne Anderson Jr. vaulted them into the lead at half.

Huff tossed another touchdown pass to put the Paladins up 20-7 in the third quarter, but the Bucs responded with an eleven-yard pitch and catch from Riddell to Carter.

It remained a 20-14 game for much of the fourth quarter, until Furman’s Dominic Roberto busted loose for a 46-yard score with under a minute remaining.

The Bucs threw for 272 yards in the loss, but quarterback Tyler Riddell was picked off three times.

Preseason SoCon Offensive Player of the Year Jacob Saylors was also bottled up for most of the game, as his 19 rushing attempts went for just 54 yards.

The Bucs’ defense held the Paladins to just 3-of-13 on third down, but ETSU struggled in that category as well, converting just 5-of-16 third-down opportunities.

With the loss, ETSU (1-2) remains winless in Southern Conference play. It is the first time the program has lost back-to-back games since November 2019.

The Blue and Gold will travel to Robert Morris for a non-conference matchup next Saturday. Kick-off is slated for 12 p.m.