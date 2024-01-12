JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 11, 2024) – The ETSU women’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as it downed Samford by a score of 57-40 in its conference opener Thursday night at Brooks Gym. The Bucs improve to 12-4 on the season with the win and it marks the first time that ETSU has started a conference schedule 1-0 since the 2017-18 campaign.

ETSU’s sizable lead would continue to stand up in the fourth and final quarter. Samford outscored the Bucs for the second quarter in a row, 13-11, but ETSU finished off the 57-40 victory. ETSU improves to 3-1 in its last four games vs. Samford and 8-1 at home with Thursday’s win.

ETSU will have a short turnaround as it will welcome Mercer to Brooks Gym for another SoCon tilt. Tip-off for that contest is set for 2 p.m.