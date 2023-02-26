BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s tennis extended its weekend win streak on Sunday afternoon in a tight contest, securing a 4-3 victory over SoCon rival Samford.

The win marked the program’s ninth-consecutive conference-opening triumph.

The Blue and Gold swiped the doubles point to start the competition, as Dimitri Badra and Juan Lobisano earned a 7-5 victory, while Francisco Lamas and Pedro Cressoni cruised to a 6-3 win.

The top three courts of ETSU singles came away with wins as Badra, the two-time reigning SoCon Player of the Year, made quick work of Mohammed Ali Bellalouna, 6-2, 6-1. Thiago Pernas earned a straight-sets win over Maxwell Giddens, 7-6, 6-4.

Cressoni also handled Sandeep Mohandoss, 6-2, 6-4.

ETSU improves to 2-8 on the young season and will remain at home for a match with Tennessee Tech on Thursday at 3 p.m.