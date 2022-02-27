Greensboro, N.C. (WJHL) – ETSU scrapped its way to a win in its final regular season game of 2022, topping the Spartans 73-69.

The Buccaneers got out of the gates quickly, thanks to a Ty Brewer layup and a three-pointer from Jordan King to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Neither team took a lead larger than five for the remainder of the first half, as the Spartans took a 29-28 advantage into halftime.

ETSU took its first lead of the second half off of a David Sloan jumper with 12:04 remaining in the game. Sloan led the team with 19 points on the afternoon.

Mohab Yasser gave the Bucs a 66-57 advantage with 1:37 to play, as the freshman flexed to his teammates on the bench after a slashing layup.

But, Kobe Langley threw in a three-pointer with just five seconds remaining to cut the ETSU lead, 70-68. However, a composed Bucs squad sunk a few free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Sloan notched five rebounds and five assists to go along with his 19 points. Jordan King (15 pts), Mohab Yassar (15) and Ty Brewer (13 pts) also finished in double figures.

UNC-G’s Kobe Langley finished with a game-best 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

The Buccaneers were out-rebounded on the road (32-29), but shot 49 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line to come away with a victory.

ETSU (15-16, 7-11 SoCon) will be the No. 8 seed in the SoCon Basketball Championship this coming week. They will face No. 9 The Citadel (12-17, 6-12 SoCon) on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. in Asheville, North Carolina.