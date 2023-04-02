JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU saved its offensive firepower for the back half of Sunday’s doubleheader with conference foe Furman.

The Bucs were blitzed by the visitors in Game 1, 12-1, courtesy of the long ball. The Paladins’ Riley Ludlam and Lauralee Scott each hit multiple moon shots to secure the win.

ETSU scored its only run of the contest on a Cameron Young RBI single.

In Game 2, the Blue and Gold flipped the script, scoring two in the first and six in the fifth inning for an 8-1 win.

Riley Nayadley led the way with a pair of hits, including a three-run homer to pad the Bucs’ lead in the fifth. Whitley Arnott earned her first victory of the season in the circle, spinning a complete game, while allowing just one run on six hits.

ETSU (9-23) welcomes Radford for a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.