JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mercer maintained a slight edge over ETSU in the SoCon standings after closing out the series with a doubleheader split on Saturday.

In Game 1, a slow start for both teams gave way to a flurry of late runs. Ashton King started the scoring for the Bucs with an RBI single in the first inning.

That score would hold until the Bears scored once in the sixth and then three more times on a bases-clearing single in the seventh inning. But, the Bucs matched those three runs in the bottom half of the seventh with RBIs from Bryce Hodge, Cam Norgren and King.

ETSU broke the game open and took a 5-4 lead on a Ryan McCarthy RBI double in the eighth inning. A wild pitch would put the home team up two runs, 6-4, which is home the game finished.

King finished with three hits and two RBIs to lead the ETSU offensive effort. Nathanial Tate earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out four batters.

In Game 2, Mercer opened with a leadoff home run from Bill Knight and would tack on two more runs to take a 3-0 advantage.

A wild pitch and a Garett Wallace groundout RBI brought the tally to within 3-2.

A Jozsef Rohrbacher home run extended the lead to 5-2, which would be enough to grab the road win, 6-3.

ETSU will return to action at Appalachian State on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.