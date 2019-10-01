Bucs Smith Tabbed SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 30, 2019) – ETSU’s redshirt-senior defensive back Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.) becomes the first Buccaneer to take home a Southern Conference Weekly honor during the 2019 season. Smith was tabbed as the SoCon Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

The SoCon Defensive Player of the Week honor for Smith is the second in his career as he also earned the honor on Nov. 5, 2018. Coincidentally Smith’s honor in November is the most recent Buccaneer defensive player to take home the hardware.

Smith garnered the award after a strong performance in the defensive battle in Greenville, S.C. against Furman on Saturday as ETSU fell to Furman, 17-10. The Alabama native finished with five tackles on the evening, but came up big with two turnovers. Smith made his impact felt when he punished Furman’s running back Corey Watkins in the second quarter with a jarring hit that knocked the ball loose for his first collegiate forced fumble. Smith’s forced fumble led to the only Buccaneer touchdown in the afternoon.

The redshirt-senior defender was back at it with an interception at the goal line in the fourth quarter as the Paladins looked to extend their lead to two scores. Trailing 17-10, Smith leapt up into the air and pulled down the ball to keep the ETSU hopes alive in the fourth quarter. The fourth-quarter interception was Smith’s second of the season and second fourth-quarter pick in as many games.

Smith and the Bucs will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 5 when they host Wofford at 3:30 p.m. in a Blue Out game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.