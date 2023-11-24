CLEVELAND, OH (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball split its trip in Ohio following an eleven-point victory over Alabama A&M on Friday night.

The Bucs shot 44.6 percent from the floor (25-56) and canned 13 triples, en route to an 82-71 win.

Ebby Asamoah led the Blue and Gold in scoring for a second-straight game, pouring in 22 points and adding five rebounds. Quimari Peterson also knocked down a team-best four three-pointers (21 points) in the victory.

Maki Johnson was a spark early for the Johnson City squad, as the freshman finished with nine points (3-6 3PT) and a pair of rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.

Dailin Smith led the Bulldogs’ scoring effort with 20 points (11-12 FT), adding six rebounds.

ETSU (3-3) will return home, before heading to Boone for its next contest on Wednesday. Tip-off against Appalachian State is set for 6:30 p.m.