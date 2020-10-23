Bucs Shay announces a few more opponents on the upcoming schedule

Johnson City, TN — A day after the Southern Conference released the 2020-21 basketball schedule ETSU head coach Jason Shay announced a few more opponents that they’ll face this season.

We already knew the Bucs were traveling to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide out of the SEC and bringing North Carolina A&T to Freedom Hall.

Also ETSU is no longer traveling to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

ETSU head coach Jason Shay was a little surprised there was nothing changed by the conference and he has a few more teams to lock in before the season kicks off in 5 weeks

“We are going to play in an MTE on Nov. 26-27th down in Ft. Myers Florida in the SW Fla. showcase so we’ll get three games down there and then on Dec. 8th we are going to UNC Asheville at Harrah’s in a neutral site game so excited about that so right now we are going to have games on the road and continue to work to get 4 games at home to have some balance, says head coach Jason Shay.”