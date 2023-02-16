JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 16, 2023) – Thursday night was a historic one for the ETSU women’s basketball program, as the Buccaneers set a new school record with 16 made three-pointers in a memorable 83-45 win for the ages over Wofford inside Brooks Gym in front of over 600 fans.

Though the game was essentially in hand, the record was broken in dramatic fashion. In the third quarter, ETSU went 7-11 behind the arc, setting a new season-high of 13 heading into the final frame. As time began to slip away in the fourth quarter, true freshman Journee McDaniel (New Bern, N.C.) nailed a triple on an assist from fellow freshman Paris McCarthy (Castleisland, Ireland) with 2:41 remaining.

Though entering the game late in the fourth quarter, McCarthy would be the one to send ETSU into the record books. With 1:59 remaining, she took an assist from teammate Sarah Thompson (Gate City, Va.) and sank it to tie the record. The chatter of a potential school record began to spread after that, as McCarthy took an inbound from Thompson with 1:04 to go and drained it to send the bench and the crowd into a frenzy.

While aiding the school record with the last two assists, Thompson — a Gate City native — made four of her own and scored a new career-high of 17 points. She tied graduate teammate Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) for the game-high scoring total.

The previous school record of 15 was set back in ETSU’s last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010 against Xavier. ETSU also had 15 three-pointers against North Florida in 2006.