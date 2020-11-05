Bucs Serrel Smith granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 4, 2020) – With the college basketball season set to tip off in exactly three weeks, the ETSU men’s basketball team received some positive news on Tuesday. Serrel Smith (St. Petersburg, Fla.) received a waiver by the NCAA, granting him immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, transferred to ETSU this summer after playing his first two seasons at Maryland and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Buccaneers.

In his two seasons at Maryland, Smith – a four-star recruit via ESPN out of St. Petersburg High School – totaled 157 points, 65 rebounds, 29 assists and 12 steals in 61 games. Smith played in 27 games this past season as a sophomore, leading Maryland to a Big Ten Championship. The St. Petersburg, Fla. native scored a season-high eight points (two made three-pointers) in the season-opening win over Holy Cross, while scoring six points and grabbing four rebounds at Rutgers on March 3. Smith Jr. grabbed a career-high five rebounds with a season-high two assists against No. 18 Iowa, along hitting a pair of threes in a season-high 17 minutes at Northwestern on January 21.

As a freshman, Smith Jr. played in all 34 games where he averaged 3.4 points and 12.0 minutes per game, along with shooting 84.0 percent at the free throw line. Smith Jr. scored in double figures four times his rookie season, including a career-high 14-point effort versus Ohio State and added 11 points (4-of-5 at free throw line) and two steals at Rutgers.

The Blue and Gold will open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 when ETSU travels to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase.